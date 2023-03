A Palestinian young man was injured last night in a terrorist attack by Israeli settlers in the town of Ni'lin, to the west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, local sources said. Witnesses told WAFA that a group of rampaging Israeli settlers attacked Ubai Marie, 18, and hurled stones at his vehicle, injuring him in his head. Violence by Israeli settlers is commonplace, and is almost never prosecuted by the Israeli occupation authorities.

Source:Palestine News & Information Agengy