Over 41,000 Seafarers For Hire On Marine Online’s Platform

SINGAPORE, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The ongoing pandemic has badly aggravated the global crew change crisis since late 2019. The pool of available manpower is continuously contracting as employers prefer to hire vaccinated crew for safety precautions. That resulted in un-precedented rates of unemployment in major seafarer supplier countries. A ray of light arrived with Singapore’s newly launched Sea Crew Vaccination Initiative (SEAVAX), which extends COVID-19 vaccination to eligible groups of non-resident foreign sea crew on a voluntary basis.

Edmund Chik, Chief Operating Officer from Marine Online, remarked: “Vaccination is gradually becoming a mandate in the maritime industry. SEAVAX contributes to the population of vaccinated seafarers – facilitating their continuous employment after signing-off, and offers new jobs for crew looking to return to sea. The industry’s recruitment is tremendously eased with Marine Online’s platform filled with qualified professionals across the wide spectrum of maritime operations.”

“Our platform is rich with experienced maritime professionals looking forward to their next voyage. Registered users are consistently increasing, and has over 41,000 actively looking for assignments. Additionally, our A.I. and Big Data embedded interface can perform swift and smart matching even with customised skillsets. Employers can enjoy a seamless recruitment experience with Marine Online,” said Peggy Yang, Crewing Deputy General Manager from Marine Online.

Marine Online is a client-centric platform providing maritime professionals with bespoke solutions. To date, Marine Online has served several global clients across a wide array of maritime-related services.

