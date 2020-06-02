OKEx Expects 100% Increase in Staff in Two Years

MALTA, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In the aftermath of the COVID-19 epidemic, amidst global economic downturns and rising unemployment rates, the crypto industry has been gaining great tractions – the total number of confirmed transactions per day, according to Blockchain.com, has been steadily growing since the dramatic drop of BTC in March to around 250K transactions per day; while the total trading volume on major Bitcoin exchanges has reached USD 684.4M in March. The COVID-19 pandemic undoubtedly accelerated the adoption of crypto, encouraging more people to grow trust in Bitcoin over traditional safe-haven like gold, stock market, and real estate.

Considering the growing business opportunities and the increasing demand of crypto trading, OKEx is expanding its presence to different regions of the world beyond the existing 180 countries and areas. “This is an exciting time for OKEx, we plan to open new offices in more regions to better serve our users, and we’ve already started recruiting passionate blockchain professionals to grow and prosper together. We expect a 100% increase in the total number of staff in 2 years serving customers from around the world,” said Jay Hao, CEO of OKEx.

Jay also shared that OKEx is launching a Beacon Program in the European regions to support those who are interested in the thriving world of blockchain and crypto in the times of lockdown, which also serves as an opportunity to nurture potential talents for OKEx.

The OKEx Beacon Program will recruit a total of 6 mentees for a one-month exclusive mentorship with CEO Jay Hao and Director of Financial Markets Lennix Lai. Once in a week, mentees get to join a 30-minute mentoring session on Telegram. In addition, they will also participate in masterclasses given by industry professionals on a specific topic in blockchain and crypto, be shared with daily news digest, industry researches, and product knowledge every day and be guided through by the OKEx team, and outstanding performers will get the chance to join the OKEx team in the future.

About OKEx

The world’s largest and most diverse cryptocurrency marketplace, OKEx is where global crypto traders, miners, and institutional investors come to manage crypto assets, enhance investment opportunities, and hedge risks. We provide spot and derivatives trading, including futures, perpetual swap, and options, of major cryptocurrencies, offering investors great flexibility in formulating their strategies to maximize gains and mitigate risks.

Media Contact Vivien Choi media@okex.com