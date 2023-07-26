Oil prices reach the highest level in 3 months with declining supplies

Oil prices rose to their highest level in three months on Tuesday, as a result of declining supplies and increasing demand for fuel.

Brent crude futures rose 90 cents to 83.64 dollars a barrel upon settlement, after reaching 83.87 dollars earlier during the session, which is its highest level since April 19.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 89 cents to reach $79.63 upon settlement, after rising to $79.90 earlier, which is also its highest level since April 19.

The two benchmarks have already achieved gains for four consecutive weeks, with expectations of a decrease in supplies due to the production cuts announced by the (OPEC Plus) alliance. / End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency