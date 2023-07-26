Oil prices reach the highest level in 3 months with declining supplies

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
WhatsApp

Oil prices rose to their highest level in three months on Tuesday, as a result of declining supplies and increasing demand for fuel.

Brent crude futures rose 90 cents to 83.64 dollars a barrel upon settlement, after reaching 83.87 dollars earlier during the session, which is its highest level since April 19.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 89 cents to reach $79.63 upon settlement, after rising to $79.90 earlier, which is also its highest level since April 19.

The two benchmarks have already achieved gains for four consecutive weeks, with expectations of a decrease in supplies due to the production cuts announced by the (OPEC Plus) alliance. / End

Source: National Iraqi News Agency

recent posts

advertisement

about us

Libyan Newswire brings you the latest news and updates, covering advancements, innovations, and breakthroughs in various tech sectors.

Read More.

Recent News

Our categories

press releases

Copyright © 2023 Libya Newswire. All Rights Reserved.