oakpool Makes Dan Zazworsky a Partner

Zazworsky has evolved with the firm from first team member to GM, and now Partner.

STATE COLLEGE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2024 / Digital advertising firm oakpool has made General Manager, Dan Zazworsky, a Partner. Zazworsky initially joined the firm, which is 100% founder & partner-owned, in 2018. He has worked his way up to General Manager and Partner through continued success on projects with clients ranging from Fortune 500s to Independent Fly Fishing brands.

Dan Zazworsky

Once referred to as 'not an inside person' by a prior employer, Zazworsky embraces that label to this day. Amongst his portfolio of managed clients are W.L. Gore & Associates (producers of GORE-TEX), luxury outdoor hospitality operators The Kautapen Group, and an array of boutique and up-and-coming brands in the outdoor industry, including Boulder Boat Works, and Cody's Fish.

Zazworsky and founders James Hamilton & Alex Ford first met in 2017, through a shared passion for fly fishing and the environment.

A Pennsylvania native and current resident, Zazworsky grew up living in Europe, uniquely positioning him to service oakpool's growing book of international clientele. Zazworsky is a passionate husband, outdoorsman, fly tyer, chef, and traveler.

About his promotion to Partner, Zazworsky says, "Since my first day with oakpool nearly 5 years ago to today, I have loved every single minute of building this agency with our team. oakpool truly saved me from jumping into a passionless 9-to-5 job and opened the door to a life of entrepreneurship. Becoming a partner in oakpool has been my goal since day one, and I can't thank our team and clients enough for this opportunity."

"Dan's passion for marketing and servicing clients is unparalleled," says Co-Founder Alex Ford. "He's borderline neurotic when it comes to small campaign details, and has a sixth sense for an uncompleted task or an inaccurate number in a spreadsheet. He is beyond essential to the continued success of oakpool."

Zazworsky's promotion to Partner is a testament to his hard work and measurable impact on oakpool's business. As a firm, oakpool believes in the value of aligned incentives and long-term partnerships.

ABOUT OAKPOOL

Founded by James Hamilton & Alex Ford in 2018, oakpool is a globally distributed firm with a 6-year track record of delivering results for organizations ranging from Caesar's Entertainment, GORE-TEX, and Goslings Rum to boutique fly fishing lodges and tour operators worldwide. The firm operates by plugging into clients with the accessibility of a full-time team and the resources and flexibility of a global network. Specializing in growth marketing, content, design, and business intelligence services, oakpool is 100% founder & partner-owned. The company comprises a full-time team of 8 and a broader network of 40+ regular contributors.

oakpool gets its name from a stretch of water on the Musconetcong River in Western New Jersey. It was after an evening of fly fishing on this deep, slow stretch of the river that Ford and Hamilton agreed to go into business together.

