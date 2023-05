Ministry of Interior's Undersecretary for Nationality, Passports and Residence Affairs (NPRA), Shaikh Hisham bin Abdulrahman Al Khalifa, received the Chargé d'Affaires of the Pakistan Embassy, Mohammed Anil Zafar.

Thw NPRA Undersecretary hailed the relations between the two countries and praised the joint efforts in reinforcing cooperation.

Ways to enhance cooperation and coordination related to nationality, passports and residence affairs services were discussed.

Source: Bahrain News Agency