Nikkiso Expands Operations in the U.S. to Support Its Growing Hydrogen Business

TEMECULA, Calif., Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), part of Nikkiso Co., Ltd., announced today that it has acquired full ownership of its facility in Murrieta, Calif., and 16.4 acres of land to expand its manufacturing and testing operations.

Currently the Group builds and tests cryogenic vaporizers, heat exchangers, process skids, air separation units, and liquefaction products — the expansion will add four hydrogen testing stations on site to support the Group’s growing hydrogen business.

“The hydrogen economy is accelerating as the energy transition progresses, and Nikkiso has a large role to play,” said Peter Wagner, CEO, Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases. “This facility expansion allows us to scale operations and better support global demand for our state-of-the-art cryogenic products and technologies.”

Construction will begin in the first half of 2024.

About Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases

Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group is part of the Industrial Division of Nikkiso Co., Ltd. in Japan. The Group is headquartered in Southern California with facilities, offices, and service centers around the world to manufacture and service engineered cryogenic gas processing equipment (pumps, turboexpanders, heat exchangers, etc.), and process plants for industrial gases, natural gas liquefaction (LNG), hydrogen liquefaction, ammonia, and carbon capture and liquefaction.

