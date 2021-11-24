Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group Announces Formation of Expanded Marine Facility in Korea

TEMECULA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Nikkiso Clean Energy & Industrial Gases Group (Group), a subsidiary of Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan), is proud to announce the expansion of our Busan Korea facility to accommodate their new Marine Center. This expansion represents their commitment to and support of the growth of the Korean shipbuilding industry.

The new, larger facility provides full-system Marine solutions, and will serve as the Group’s home base for all marine activities in Korea. As a unified Nikkiso facility, they will provide marine solutions including pump skids, vaporizers, controls, high-pressure fuel gas skids, service and more. The facility includes complete cryogenic testing capabilities and expanded staff including design engineers, production and project managers.

Marine has been a major focus of the Group, and this expansion provides a strong support structure for future growth. The new facility is ideally located within the region to support their key customers and provide anticipated growth of the Marine industry’s focus on clean energy. Approximately 4,000 square meters, the facility is outfitted to manufacture and fabricate cryogenic pumps, FGSS Vaporizer skid, LH2 station skids, process skids, and will feature the latest LN2 pump skid test facility. It also includes a 342 square meter service center.

According to Daryl Lamy, President of Nikkiso Cryogenic Pumps, “Nikkiso ACD has been the preferred supplier for Fuel Gas skids to the Korean shipbuilding industry for over 20 years! With our new skid packaging and testing facility located near the shipyards in Korea, we now have even greater capacity and local support to meet the significant global increase and demand for new build LNG fueled cargo and transport vessels.”

According to Peter Wagner, CEO of Cryogenic Industries and President of the Group, “This is an exciting next step and important milestone for our Group and the LNG powered Marine market and a significant benefit for our Marine customers. Nikkiso CE&IG will now be able to provide complete systems and support our customers with a complete factory supported solution.”

