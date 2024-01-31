​​Nerds On Site Merges with Nerds On Call

Two enterprises expand geographical reach and suite of services available to Clients

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Nerds On Site Inc. (CSE:NERD), a cybersecurity and mobile IT solutions company servicing the small and medium enterprise (SME) marketplace in Canada and the U.S., is excited to announce they have signed a deal to merge with Nerds On Call, a leading technology support company located throughout California that caters towards residential Clients. To ensure strong integration, the six-month dovetailing of operations will begin in March 2024 and allow for a seamless transition that will avoid all of the growing pains associated with mergers of this kind for loyal Clients of both companies.

"We were not looking to fit an enterprise into our Nerds On Site family, but rather looking for the perfect fit for our Nerds On Site family," said Charlie Regan, CEO of Nerds On Site. "In terms of culture, Client focus, personality, and service offerings, we have struck gold."

Nerds On Call generates about $2M/yr CAD in revenue with about 3,000 monthly service subscribers/contracts in the residential and SOHO space. For nearly six months, Nerds On Call has already been providing a North American-based help desk for SOHO, SME, and residential Clients for Nerds On Site with great success. With this merger, Nerds On Site will be expanding its help desk offering, while Nerds On Call will be granted Business IT, Cutting-Edge Cybersecurity, Cloud Services, Managed Services, IT Consulting, and VOIP solutions for its 3,000 subscription and contract Client base.

"We cannot wait until these two enterprises are seamlessly interwoven and able to provide an even greater roster of superior services to our customers," said Andrea Elderidge, CEO of Nerds On Call. "With this dovetail approach, we look forward to providing these services to our loyal customers without the challenges that come from trying to merge two large, successful brands without proper due diligence and care."

About Nerds On Site Inc. (NERD):

A leading provider of cyber security and IT services to SME and corporate Clients in North America. Established in 1995 and serving Clients across the USA and Canada for decades, Nerds On Site stands out as one of the most highly regarded and reputable IT service organizations of its kind. The NERDs team is a collegial network of cyber security and technology experts and strategic partners across North America. Their ability to liberate Clients with technology solutions that optimize organizations and exceed expectations is the stand-out results Nerds On Site regularly delivers, as Client testimonials reflect - ( reviews.nerdsonsite.com )

About Nerds On Call:

Nerds On Call is a trusted technology support company with a strong presence in California for about twenty years. With a team of skilled technicians, Nerds On Call provides a range of IT solutions to primarily residential Clients ensuring their technological needs are met with expertise and care. For more information, https://callnerds.com/

