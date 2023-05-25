Nasser bin Hamad praises NVTC role in honing competencies

Representative of His Majesty the King for Humanitarian Work and Youth Affairs, Board Chairman of Nasser Vocational Training Centre (NVTC), His Highness Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, praised the steps taken by NVTC in providing advanced quality specializations to promote technical education. He stressed keenness on turning Bahrain into a pioneering model in education and feeding the industrial and economic sectors with advanced educational and vocational outputs. He also pointed out the centre’s vision to turn into a technical city pumping promising competencies into the labour market to enhance the kingdom’s standing on the industrial and technological advancement map.

This came during the 2nd meeting of NVTC Board of Trustees in 2023, which convened in the presence of Deputy Chairman Dr. Mustafa Al-Sayed, Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Noaimi and members.

The meeting spotlighted issues on its agenda, including the Final Financial Report for 2022. The board also directed to form the supervisory committees on the effective implementation of the governance system, in tune with the centre’s current development process.

The board also discussed the steps taken by the center to diversify the specializations and advanced educational tracks, including the ongoing work to inaugurate the Academy of Cyber Security Sciences at the center. The move is in line with the directives of His Highness the Chairman of the Board of Trustees to enhance the students’ skills in addressing digital security and safety risks and keep pace with the latest scientific trends in this regard.

The meeting also cast light on the ongoing preparations to organize the graduation ceremony of the 7th batch of students, which is set to be held under the patronage of HH Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

