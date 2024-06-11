Myriad Genetics Collaborates with GSK to Improve Access to HRD Testing in 9 Countries

New sponsored testing program leverages Myriad’s MyChoice Tests for patients with high-grade serous ovarian cancer

SALT LAKE CITY, June 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced a collaboration with GSK aimed at improving access to homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) diagnostic testing for high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC) patients. A new sponsored testing program leveraging Myriad’s MyChoice HRD Plus and MyChoice CDx Plus Tests (collectively referred to as Myriad’s MyChoice Tests) is now available in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Egypt, Netherlands, Saudia Arabia, Singapore, and United Arab Emirates.

HRD testing is an important predictive and prognostic biomarker for patients who have ovarian cancer. Myriad’s MyChoice Tests determine HRD status in women with ovarian cancer. Clinicians can order this test through their local pathology labs and samples are sent to Myriad Genetics.

This collaboration delivers on both companies’ shared commitment to improve care for patients with advanced ovarian cancer by facilitating access to genetic testing and demonstrates a mutual dedication to meeting an unmet need for patients who otherwise may not have access to testing.

“Our collaboration with GSK is an important step forward in providing critical genetic insights that can help clinicians guide more personalized ovarian cancer treatment decisions,” said Patrick Burke, PhD, EVP of Strategy and Innovation, Myriad Genetics. “In the pursuit of advancing healthcare equity, Myriad is committed to extending the reach of our diagnostic solutions, like Myriad’s MyChoice Tests into additional markets to support more targeted patient care based on their genomic profile.”

About Myriad’s MyChoice Test

Myriad’s MyChoice® test is the most comprehensive tumor test for determining HRD status based on the assessment of genomic alterations in genes such as BRCA1 and BRCA2 and Genomic Instability Score (GIS) status using Myriad’s proprietary algorithm. It enables healthcare professionals to identify patients with advanced ovarian cancer who are more likely to respond to treatment with targeted therapies.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.

