Mullen is following up on success from the L.A. Auto Show by attending the CES® in Las Vegas, Jan. 4 – 8. Mullen will showcase the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover and introduce level 5 autonomous, powertrain and battery technology

BREA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — via InvestorWire — Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces that its next stop in showcasing the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, including the debut of level 5 autonomous vehicle technology, will be at CES® in Las Vegas, Jan. 4 – 8, 2022. Mullen will showcase the FIVE and vehicle technology with media presentation Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the Mullen Booth, located in the West Hall of the LA Convention Center.

“Our next stop is CES in Las Vegas this coming January. We had tremendous, overwhelmingly positive reaction to the FIVE at the L.A. Auto Show, with many people saying it was the best-looking vehicle at the show and winning the Top SUV EV category, beating out both Rivian and Lincoln,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “CES is a one of the best, if not the best, consumer technology event in the world. We are looking forward to starting 2022 in Las Vegas at CES® with the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover.”

Mullen Automotive and the FIVE EV Crossover will be at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES®) in Las Vegas, Jan. 5 – 8, 2022. Mullen will be featured in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center for the duration of the CES®, showcasing the FIVE, including autonomous, powertrain and battery technology.

The FIVE is built on an EV crossover skateboard platform that offers multiple powertrain configurations and trim levels in a svelte design that is “Strikingly DifferentTM” and exciting to experience in person. Learn more about the Mullen FIVE at MullenUSA.com.

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

