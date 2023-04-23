MP HAMDAN: PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION NOW A SUBJECT OF DISCUSSION ABROAD, NO LONGER LINKED TO PARLIAMENT

MP Firas Hamdan underlined the necessity of "agreeing on a name for the presidency that is not linked to the candidate's name in itself, but to the basic files that will be dealt with, especially at the economic level," pointing out that "the Change Deputies had previously proposed names for the presidency, which were rejected by the other blocs."

Speaking in an interview with 'Voice of All Lebanon 93.3' Radio Channel this morning, Hamdan said that the 'Change Deputies' support an internal dialogue in the parliament on the kind of president we want; however, he noted that the presidential election is no longer linked to the parliament, but is now being discussed abroad.

Commenting on UN Resolution # 22 related to mini 'Capital Control', Hamdan announced that this decision will be subject to appeal in the Shura Council.

