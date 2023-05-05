More Than 12 Million Narcotic Pills Seized In Baghdad

The Iraqi National Security Service announced today, Friday, the seizure of more than 12 million narcotic pills, in a qualitative operation in the capital, Baghdad.

The INSS stated in a statement, "The Iraqi National Security Service's detachments were able to arrest one of the networks trading in narcotic pills in the capital, Baghdad," noting that "the operation was carried out with high-level tactics and coordination, and after obtaining judicial approvals, and as a result, a force from the INSS moved and arrested members of this network one by one, after tight ambushes were set up for some of them and others were lured and raided.

It added, "The operation ended with the arrest of 6 suspects and the seizure of a storehouse of narcotic pills containing more than 12 million narcotic pills, equivalent to two and a half tons, in one of the areas east of the capital."

The INSS warned anyone, who tries harms or tampers with the lives and security of citizens, and renewed its pledge to move forward in pursuing criminals and bringing them to justice so that they receive their just punishment.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency