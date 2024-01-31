Moderna Named to Fortune’s List of World’s Most Admired Companies

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2024 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced it has been recognized on Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list as part of its "All-Star" top-50 companies. This annual list is considered one of the leading measures of corporate reputation among global organizations.

"We are honored to be recognized among the most admired companies in the world. This marks our first year on Fortune's esteemed list and builds on the recognition of our transformative platform technology," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "We remain focused on being a company where people can do the best work of their lives as we advance our mission to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines."

Moderna is committed to expanding the field of mRNA medicine into new frontiers, entering 2024 with 45 therapeutic and vaccine programs, nine of which are in late-stage development. This commitment is mirrored in its work to positively impact communities around the globe by promoting public health, access and equality. Moderna is consistently recognized for its investment in its people and innovation.

Since 1997, Fortune has collaborated with management consulting firm Korn Ferry to determine the 50 best-regarded companies, considering 1,500 candidates across 52 industries. This includes surveying more than 3,700 executives, directors and analysts, who are asked to rank enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria related to financial performance and corporate reputation, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

To learn more about the Fortune 2024 World's Most Admired Companies list, visit https://fortune.com/ranking/worlds-most-admired-companies/2024.

