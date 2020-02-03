Breaking news
- ticket title
- UN-BROKERED LIBYA MILITARY TALKS BEGIN IN GENEVA
- Letter dated 22 January 2020 from the Permanent Representative of Germany to the United Nations addressed to the President of the Security Council – The Berlin Conference on Libya, UNSMIL Operationalization of Berlin Process (S/2020/63) [EN/AR]
- Libya: Activities at Disembarkation, Monthly Update – January 2020
- Ministry Of Health Places All Equipment To Prevent Coronavirus
- National Centre For Disease Control Operates Health Quarantine
Ministry Of Health Places All Equipment To Prevent CoronavirusFebruary 3, 2020
Tripoli-Ministry of Health spokesman, Fawzi Awnis has confirmed that no coronavirus cases were reported in the country so far. The spokesman said the national Centre for Disease Control draw up an emergency plan to operate clinics at all land, air and sea ports in the country in coordination with the Ministry of Interior to facilitate early screening of passengers.
Source: Libya News Agency