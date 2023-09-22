Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We work in direct coordination with countries around the world to deliver emergency needs to the affected areas.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in the Government of National Unity announced that it is in direct coordination with the countries of Japan, Iran, and Bangladesh, which have established a humanitarian air bridge to deliver emergency needs to the stricken areas in eastern Libya.

The Ministry said in a statement published on its official Facebook page that the Asia and Australia Department in the Ministry is working to coordinate procedures with the Chinese Embassy in Libya to operate a flight containing 50 tons of urgent logistical materials, which is expected to arrive next Sunday at Benina Airport in the city of Benghazi. .

The ministry added that the Chinese Red Cross and the Thai Foreign Ministry provided financial support to the Libyan Red Crescent, and that Australia also intends to provide $1 million for relief work, and South Korea to provide $2 million to the United Nations program in Libya.

The statement indicated that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working in coordination with the Emergency and Response Team of the Government of National Unity to facilitate the procedures for the arrival of rescue and relief teams from several countries around the world.

Source: Libyan News Agency