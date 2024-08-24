Ministry: “100 Healthy Days” embodies Sisi’s vision on promoting people’s health



Spokesman for the Egyptian Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said the 100 Healthy Days initiative embodies the vision of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi with regard to promoting people’s health.

The initiative aims at offering intensive health services over 100 days within the framework of the concept of integrated health of the World Health Organization.

He added that the initiative falls within the framework of the ministry efforts to ensure “decent life” via improving health services, ending waiting lists and promoting mental health.

Source: State Information Service Egypt