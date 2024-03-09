Minister: Technology sector in Egypt attracts leading int’l businesses

Minister of Communications and Information Technology Amr Talaat said Friday 08/03/2024 high technology sector succeeded in attracting leading international companies in various communications and information technology specializations to establish their outsourcing centers in Egypt in light of the increasing growth witnessed in Egypt. This came during the inauguration of the new headquarters of the global services center of the French Atos, a world leader in the fields of digital transformation. The opening of the new headquarters of the Global Delivery Center comes as part of Atos' strategy to strengthen its presence in Egypt and provide its services on a large scale in the field of information technology. Atos aims to expand its scope of operation in Egypt with regard to export-oriented digital services, including the digital workplace, application development, Microsoft services. Atos began operation in Egypt in 2020, where it began appointing 20 engineers and continued to expand the volume of its bus iness in the field of outsourcing, and the proportion of exporting services reached 73% of its total operations in Egypt. The company aims to reach 3,000 engineers within two years, and to grow the volume of export business to reach dlrs 300 million. Source: State Information Service Egypt