Minister of Industry and Commerce visits Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Minister of Industry and Commerce, Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, has stressed the importance of strengthening the foundations of fruitful cooperation between Bahrain and Japan in the field of space, due to this sector’s influential contributions to building a diversified competitive economy, based on knowledge and innovation.

The minister was speaking as he visited the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), in the presence of Minister of Sustainable Development, Noor bint Ali Al-Khulaif, within the framework of the official visit of Bahrain's economic delegation to Japan.

During the visit, the minister and the accompanying delegation listened to a detailed explanation of the mechanisms of work of the agency, as one of the most important international agencies working in the field of space exploration, space technologies development, satellite launching, moon exploration, asteroids, monitoring and protecting earth climate, and many other tasks concerned with space science.

Source: Bahrain News Agency