Mellitah Oil and Gas Company announced the completion of the drilling of oil well No. (FC25), the second for this year, with a production capacity of "7,500" thousand barrels of oil per day, without the presence of associated water.

The Mellitah Company had announced, earlier, the drilling of oil well No. (FC24) on "January 31" in the El Feel field, with a production capacity of about 7,200 barrels per day.

Source: Libyan News Agency