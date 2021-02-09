MDBriefCase Establishes World-Class Oncology Scientific Steering Committee

Leading global oncology professionals to identify areas of opportunity for educational programs worldwide

TORONTO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MDBriefCase Group Inc. (“MDBriefCase“), a global provider of leading online continuing medical education and professional development for healthcare providers, announced its new OncologyEducation Scientific Steering Committee (the “Steering Committee“) with a mandate to advise on and implement world-class oncology education for the global market.

The Steering Committee constitutes a group of global thought leaders in the oncology field, chaired by Dr. Scott Berry, founder of OncologyEducation. Committee members include:

Canadian committee members include:

Scott Berry | MD, MHSc, FRCPC | Kingston

Parneet Cheema | MD, MBiotech, FRCPC | Toronto

Sharlene Gill | BSc, MD, MPH, MBA, FACP, FRCP(C), | Vancouver

Daniel Heng | MD, MPH, FRCPC | Calgary

Christine Simmons | MD, MSc. FRCPC | Vancouver

Martina Trinkaus | MD FRCPC | Toronto

Global committee members include:

Johann de Bono | MB ChB FRCP MSc PhD FMedSci. | London, UK

Heather McArthur | MD, MPH | Los Angeles, USA

Solange Peters | MD, PhD | Lausanne, Switzerland

Tim Price | MBBS, DHlthSc (Medicine), FRACP | Adelaide, Australia

Jason Flowerday, CEO of MDBriefCase, said, “We are both honoured and excited to see this group of renowned oncology professionals come together and act in an advisory capacity to help us facilitate the development of impactful oncology education. The knowledge and insights provided will keep us apprised of the latest clinical advances and better able to align with our oncology industry partners that share in our goal of improving patient outcomes.”

MDBriefCase and its subsidiary OncologyEducation, a primary source for the latest physician-authored oncology education, have recently been acquired by digital health company, Think Research, an industry leader in clinical knowledge-based software solutions. Together, the companies aim to leverage synergies and amplify their ability to connect oncology professionals worldwide. With significant support from industry, they are able to develop and broadly disseminate the latest clinical oncology information and resources to improve patient care through education. This includes offering informative, timely, and unbiased physician-authored, evidence-based content to thousands of oncology professionals worldwide through its comprehensive online platform.

About MDBriefCase Group Inc.

MDBriefCase Group Inc., a division of Think Research Corporation, specializes in developing online, accredited and unaccredited continuing professional development for healthcare professionals. The company partners with prestigious regional and international medical associations to ensure its innovative education programs reflect the local experiences of healthcare professionals around the world. Its programs are peer-reviewed by clinical specialists to ensure balance and applicability to practice. Over 270,000 healthcare professionals have access to the latest evidence-based information and guidelines to improve local patient care. For more information, visit MDBriefCase’s website at: https://www.mdbriefcase.com/

About OncologyEducation

OncologyEducation is the foremost resource providing evidence-based educational content exclusively developed and authored by a leading international faculty of oncology physicians. All content focuses on presenting timely, unbiased information for the medical oncology community and includes reports on the latest advances in literature and clinical trials, conference updates and presentations, and disease-specific information, all of which are delivered through integrated online and mobile platforms. Though not a registered not-for-profit organization, OncologyEducation adheres to the same principals and funding model, and reinvests all profit towards its educational materials. For more information, visit OncologyEducation’s website at: https://www.oncologyeducation. com/

About Think Research Corporation

Think Research is an industry leader in delivering integrated digital healthcare solutions. The Company’s focused mission is to organize the world’s health knowledge so everyone gets the best care. Its evidence-based healthcare technology solutions support the clinical decision-making process, standardize care, and improve patient outcomes. For over a decade, Think Research’s cloud-based, EMR-agnostic digital tools have empowered clinicians around the world and positively impacted millions of patients across the continuum of care – including primary physician care, acute care hospitals and surgical suites as well as community and seniors care. Think Research is proud to serve as a trusted health system partner to a rapidly growing, global client base that spans three continents and more than 2,200 healthcare facilities. For more information, visit Think Research’s website at: https://www.thinkresearch.com/

