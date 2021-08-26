McGraw Hill and Kaumeya Language School Partner to Advance Digital Learning and Student Success

Kaumeya Language School (KLS) to license content and e-learning technology from McGraw Hill through its adaptive learning platforms, including ConnectEd and Open Learning Platform (OLP)

ALEXANDRIA, Egypt, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A new agreement between Kaumeya Language School (KLS) and McGraw Hill will make McGraw Hill’s state-of-the-art digital content available to over 900 students across the school’s two campuses in Egypt.

McGraw Hill has been a strategic educational partner for KLS for many years. The two organizations have now decided to take a step further with a multi-year agreement aimed at providing a personalized learning experience to the school’s students through McGraw Hill’s industry-leading adaptive learning platforms, including ConnectEd and Open Learning Platform (OLP).

Teachers at KLS will also benefit from McGraw Hill’s access to LINCspring, an award-winning coaching and professional learning platform that delivers comprehensive, personalized training for K12 educators on demand.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at KLS’s Abees campus in the presence of Schools Director, Azza Abdel Nasser, and School Principal, Esraa Dhorgham, along with senior representatives from McGraw Hill and Modern English Bookshop, a key delivery partner for McGraw Hill in Egypt, who have been instrumental in putting this deal together.

“Our recent expansion gave us the unique ability to provide our students with an international education across a far larger scope,” said Mrs. Azza Abdel Nasser, Schools Director at KLS. “We saw this as an opportunity to further develop our instructional plan and provide a more tailored educational experience to our students. McGraw Hill, and more specifically their ConnectED and OLP platforms, provided us with the tools necessary to do just that while ensuring that our students had access to state-of-the-art technology. The platform’s adaptive technology has been a boon and an asset that has assisted our instructors to create near individualized educational experiences for their students while engaging them with the tools they need for success in today’s world.”

“We are proud to extend our relationship with Kaumeya Language School, which has played a pioneering role in providing quality education in Alexandria over the last 60 years,” said Nanice Khalil, Regional Sales Director for the Eastern Mediterranean at McGraw Hill. “Our shared vision for a digital future combined with a desire to improve learning outcomes for students at all levels inspires confidence in our ability to deliver an educational system that helps students excel in their future careers.”

McGraw Hill is a learning science company that delivers personalized learning experiences that drive results for students, parents, educators and professionals. We focus on educational equity, affordability and learning success to help learners build better lives. Headquartered in New York City, McGraw Hill has offices across North America, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East and South America, and makes its learning solutions for PreK-12, higher education, professionals and others available in more than 80 languages. Visit us at mheducation.co.uk or find us on Facebook, Instagram, Linked In or Twitter.

Kaumeya Language School (KLS) is an educational establishment with deep-rooted history and heritage in the Alexandrian community. KLS was one of the first private schools in Alexandria to welcome students. The school’s mission is to provide students with an excellent quality education in a safe and supportive environment that promotes character-building, inspiration and motivation to excel. KLS strives towards assisting students to develop the skills needed to become responsible and productive members of the local and global community.

