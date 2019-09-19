Markray Corporation (RVBR) Completes Acquisition of Keshe Foundation Global, Inc Organization

GLENDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2019 / Markray Corporation (RVBR) has completed the acquisition of Keshe Foundation Global, Inc. (KFGL) Organization through a Share Exchange Agreement. Markray Corporation has acquired a 100% controlling interest in KFGL in exchange for five (5) million preferred shares. KFGL will exist as a wholly owned subsidiary of Markray Corporation. Important to note is that Keshe Gases in Nano State (GANS) Technology is one of the operational arms within KFGL.

Universal Garment Wash & Dye, LLC was the previous operations existing within Markray Corporation and has agreed to return to be a private company and take any of its existing debt and liabilities with them. Universal Garment Wash & Dye, LLC has returned its shares back to the Markray Corporation treasury. Markray Corporation is 100% debt free and has no convertible debentures, 504s, 3(a)10 Exemptions, or any other forms of dilutive mechanisms that could exist.

Markray Corporation, and its subsidiaries, will also use social media platforms to include Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, and the company’s website to keep its shareholders updated in the near future.

About Markray Corporation

Markray Corporation is a development stage holding company targeting diversity and increased shareholder value through a series of acquisitions and mergers. It and its subsidiaries hold the intellectual property and technical expertise in plasma technology for the development and distribution of a wide variety of disruptive and novel technologies that will create a new industrial revolution in market sectors including, but not limited to agriculture and food security, animal husbandry, health and medicine, energy saving and energy production, pollution control and decontamination, materials production, land, sea and air transportation, communications technology and space travel and exploration. Subsidiaries of Markray Corporation are partnering with some of the largest corporations around the world to inject the new scientific understanding and advanced solutions into existing technologies, manufacturing facilities and production lines. The corporation has a roadmap for global expansion, including international research and development and the creation of industrial zones specifically for raw materials production on every continent. It is expected that Markray Corporation and its subsidiaries will become household names in the very near future, as their technical know-how transforms many of our every-day points of reference from our homes and vehicles to our communications, food, and healthcare.

