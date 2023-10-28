MAJOR GENERAL IBRAHIM VISITS ITALIAN CAPITAL, DELIBERATES WITH OFFICIALS ON GAZA WAR, DEVELOPMENTS IN SOUTHERN LEBANON

Major General Abbas Ibrahim arrived today in the Italian capital, Rome, following an invitation he received a few days ago, where he held talks with officials on the war in Gaza and the developments on the southern Lebanese front, especially in wake of the Israeli attacks and confrontations between the Israeli enemy on one hand, and the Lebanese army and resistance on the other hand.

The visit comes as a continuation of the meetings conducted by Major General Ibrahim in his office with foreign ambassadors.

Source: National News Agency - Lebanon

