MAC Cosmetics Marks 30 Years of VIVA GLAM With New MACximal Silky Matte VIVA GLAM Lipsticks & Expanded Mission

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 1, 2024 / Since 1994, M·A·C Cosmetics has raised over $520,000,000 and counting to support healthy futures and equal rights for all through its iconic, philanthropic VIVA GLAM campaign. Thirty years later, M·A·C VIVA GLAM Lipsticks have been modernized with a makeover, with a silky matte finish and good-for-lips formula that looks richer, feels better, and lasts longer.

Meet M·A·Cximal Silky Matte VIVA GLAM Lipstick - the lipstick that still gives back 100%, but even better! We have refreshed the existing VIVA GLAM lipsticks that you know and love, and added a new shade to expand M·A·C VIVA GLAM's fundraising efforts:

Intense brownish blue-red shade VIVA GLAM I is now VIVA Heart

is now Creamy subdued pinkish-beige mauve shade VIVA GLAM II is now VIVA Planet

is now Muted brownish-plum shade VIVA GLAM III is now VIVA Empowered

is now And deep neutral shade VIVA Equality is totally new!

These new lipstick names also reflect VIVA GLAM's celebration of 30 years of VIVA GLAM with a wider charitable scope that reflects the challenges we face as a global community today. With a mission to promote equality for all, VIVA GLAM now focuses on four key pillars to further societal change and better the lives of everyone who calls our planet home.

SUPPORTING SEXUAL EQUALITY: M·A·C VIVA GLAM partners with local organizations to change policies, eliminate stigmas, and provide resources that promote healthy and happy futures for all.

EMPOWERING GENDER EQUALITY: M·A·C VIVA GLAM advocates for the rights of all people to have autonomy over their own bodies so they can live fully as their most authentic selves.

CHAMPIONING RACIAL EQUALITY: M·A·C VIVA GLAM builds on our long-standing conviction of representation, inclusion and equity for All Ages, All Races, All Genders by advocating for change and providing resources that advance racial justice.

PROMOTING ENVIRONMENTAL EQUALITY: M·A·C VIVA GLAM continues our pledge to do good for the planet by investing in safe, good-for-skin ingredients and innovative packaging designs that support a sustainable Earth.

You have the power to support healthy futures and equal rights for all by purchasing the four shades of M·A·Cximal Silky Matte VIVA GLAM Lipstick that give back 100%.

