LUX Mash-Up: Reframing Bollywood Soundtracks With Empowering Clap-Backs

LUX and VML Singapore Create Entertaining Playlists That Spark Reflection on Gender Representation in Popular Bollywood Songs

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 April 2025 – Iconic beauty brand, LUX, has always stood against casual sexism. Through the years, LUX has launched numerous campaigns to fight sexism and empower women. This year, LUX is tackling sexism head-on through music.

Teaming up with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series—India’s leading music powerhouse with an expansive catalogue that resonates with diverse audiences—this collaboration marks a bold and culturally resonant step in driving the conversation around equality and respect.

Rather than dismissing these cultural touchstones, LUX chose to spark a dialogue and offer a fresh perspective. Working with VML Singapore and on-ground partner EYP Creations, and collaborating with India’s leading female DJs – DJ Pearl, DJ Tashi, and Dr Sangria – the LUX Mash-Up was created to encourage reflection on the messages embedded within popular songs.

The Mash-Up playlists juxtapose popular Bollywood hits with empowering anthems, creating a dynamic interplay between familiar sounds and progressive perspectives. The project aims to offer a counterpoint to potentially limiting portrayals, fostering a more nuanced understanding.

LUX Mash-Ups remix and reframe familiar songs, inviting listeners to consider the underlying messages and encouraging a more empowering interpretation of these cultural staples.

“Music is emotion. Music is memory. By evolving the narratives we dance and celebrate to, we can shape a more inclusive and empowering vision of women and their beauty and strength,” said Hinoti Joshi, Global Managing Partner at VML Singapore. “With the LUX Mash-Up, we wanted to fight sexism without preaching; to make people move – and make them think – without missing a beat,” said Marco Versolato, CCO of VML Singapore.

Live performances, curated playlists on digital platforms, and engaging online content allowed the campaign to organically integrate into India’s celebratory spaces, sparking both joy and reflection.

This entertaining campaign builds on LUX’s longstanding commitment to championing women and promoting positive cultural narratives.

About LUX

LUX has been celebrating beauty and femininity since 1925. We understand that beauty is a woman’s armour, her source of strength. It is hers to express, unapologetically. We will continue to help women everywhere to rise above judgements they face at home, in the workplace and in wider society.