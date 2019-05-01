LONGi Capacity Planning: By end 2021, Mono wafer: 65GW, mono module:30GW

XI’AN, China, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — On April 30, 2019, LONGi released its 2018 annual report and first quarterly results. The report shows LONGi’s operation revenue in 2018 was RMB 21.988 billion, an increase of 34.38% over the previous year and net profit attributed to shareholders of listed companies was RMB 2.558 billion. As of the first quarter 2019, the company’s total assets was RMB 43.165 billion. Independent third-party research data showed LONGi accounted for 40% of the industry’s monocrystalline silicon wafer capacity, reinforcing its position as the largest monocrystalline module manufacturer in the world. According to BNEF, the financial health index, as measured by Alman-Z score, LONGi ranks second in all global photovoltaic enterprises and first in China.

7.072GW Mono Cell and Module Shipment in 2018

In 2018, LONGi overseas shipments of monocrystalline silicon wafer were 3.483 billion pieces, an increase of 59% over the previous year. Annual shipment of solar cells andmodules reached 7.072 GW, a 50% increase over the previous year. LONGi has actively promoted its brand internationally, made breakthroughs in business operations, and achieved rapid growth in shipments in the US, Europe, India, Latin America, Japan, Australia and Africa.

Looking ahead, LONGi will continue its focus on the global market and strive to achieve customer, service and management globalization to serve customers with high-efficiency advanced products.

By the end of 2021, mono wafer 65GW, mono module 30GW

By the end of 2018, the production capacity of LONGi monocrystalline silicon ingot/wafer had reached 28GW. The Chuzhou 5GW module factory in Anhui Province was operational in March 2019, further expanding LONGi’s global high-efficiency monocrystalline module capacity.

LONGi also released the latest capacity planning: By the end of 2019, the capacity of ingot/wafer will be 36GW, cell capacity 10GW and module capacity 16GW. By the end of 2020, the capacity of ingot/wafer will be 50GW, while cell capacity will be 15GW and module capacity 25GW. By the end of 2021, the capacity of ingot/wafer will reach 65GW, the capacity of cell 20GW and the capacity of module 30GW.

The report consistently showed that sustained R&D investment has provided strong support for the development of new technologies and products in LONGi. In 2018, LONGi has obtained 526 patents.

