Libya’s PM denies penning anti-Russia Times article

Published by

Al-Araby

Libya’s Prime Minister-designate Fathi Bashagha has denied writing an anti-Russia article for the British newspaper The Times, a day after the article went online. On Tuesday, The Times published an article, titled ‘Libya wants to stand with Britain against Russian aggression’, under Bashagha’s name and picture. The article scathingly criticised one of the long-standing international supporters of Bashagha’s foe-turned-ally Khalifa Haftar. “Today my country is facing one of its toughest battles yet; as Ukrainian troops battle Russia with British missiles, we in Libya are fighting the same figh…

Read More