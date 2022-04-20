Libya’s Bashagha to hold cabinet meeting in Sebha

Published by

Libya’s parliament-appointed prime minister, Fathi Bashagha, will hold a first meeting of his cabinet in the southern city of Sebha on Thursday, his spokesman said on Wednesday. The eastern-based parliament appointed Bashagha in March but the sitting prime minister, Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah, refused to cede power leading to a prolonged standoff between the two rival governments. Bashagha and his cabinet have not been able to enter the capital Tripoli, where Dbeibah has the support of some armed factions, and has repeatedly said he will not try to do so using force. Bashagha was interior minister …

