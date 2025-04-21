Libyan-Chinese Joint Economic Chamber Explores Industrial Localization and Investment Opportunities

Tripoli: The Libyan-Chinese Joint Economic Chamber is actively exploring avenues to localize industry and attract investments within Libya. A delegation from the Chamber visited the Industrial Research Center to discuss cooperation in the field of industrial localization and attracting industrial investments.

According to Libyan News Agency, the Chamber’s delegation held an expanded meeting with the Center’s Director General, Al-Sadiq Al-Naili. The discussions focused on opportunities to attract Chinese factories and establish strategic partnerships that could bolster the national economy. This meeting was highlighted in a post on the Chamber’s official Facebook page.

The delegation also reviewed the Center’s research work, geological maps, and information on industrial resources available throughout the country. These efforts aim to build a robust knowledge base that can inform and strengthen industrial investment decisions.

This visit aligns with the Chamber’s vision to enhance economic and technical rel

ations with China. By providing an attractive environment for modern industry, the Chamber aims to facilitate a real transfer of technology and knowledge, contributing to Libya’s sustainable development goals.