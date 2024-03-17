Libya participates in the meeting of the Alliance of African States.ISLAMIC RESISTANCE: WE TARGETED A GATHERING OF ENEMY SOLDIERS IN THE VICINITY OF THE HANITA POST WITH MISSILE WEAPONS

A meeting of the Alliance of African States was held on Friday in the Malian capital with the participation of a Libyan delegation headed by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs in the Government of National Unity, Mohamed Issa, to discuss the draft Charter of the African Political Alliance. In his speech at the meeting, Issa stressed the importance of this political alliance in uniting the African ranks, especially in light of the circumstances that the world is going through today, stressing the need to work to achieve a comprehensive renaissance of the African continent. Issa announced Libya's commitment to work with the member states of this political alliance to achieve its goals and build a better future for Africa and to actively participate in all the activities and events that it organizes, especially with regard to the current challenges, calling for the activation of the institutions of the African Union, especially the financial ones, including the African Investment Bank. Issa highlighted the importance of confronting the phenomenon of illegal migration and the need to provide development in the countries of origin to reduce this phenomenon, calling for the involvement of African expertise in the development process on the African continent and stressing that confronting the phenomenon of terrorism, organized crime, and climate change has become necessary to achieve sustainable development on the continent in line with the Africa 2063 Agenda that we want. Source: Libyan News Agency The Islamic Resistance issued a communique this evening, indicating that in support of the steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the Resistance fighters targeted at 6:30 pm today a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Hanita site with missile weapons. Source: National News Agency - Lebanon