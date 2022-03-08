Libya parliament chief rejects ‘interference’ in dig at UN

Published by

Al-Araby

War-torn Libya’s parliament rejects any “interference” in its work, its speaker told the UN envoy on Monday after she had offered to mediate in a push for elections. Stephanie Williams, UN chief Antonio Guterres’s special adviser on Libya, had on Friday offered to host talks between the eastern-based legislature and institutions in the western capital Tripoli in a push for long-delayed polls. She has also warned against an “escalation” after parliament appointed a new premier in a bid to oust the head of the unity government Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah, who has vowed only to hand power t…

Read More