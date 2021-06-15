LeddarTech Makes a Welcome Return to In-Person Events as a Lead Sponsor and Exhibitor at Tech.AD 2021 in Berlin, Germany

The Westfield AutoSweep POD

LeddarTech joins Tech.AD Europe as the Lead Sponsor and as both a presenter and exhibitor at this live event at the Titanic Chaussee Berlin, Germany, on July 1-2, 2021. Join LeddarTech either in person or digitally by registering today at autonomous-driving-berlin.com.

QUEBEC CITY, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, a global leader in Level 1-5 ADAS and AD sensing technology, is excited to be reigniting its physical event calendar as a lead sponsor and keynote speaker of Tech.AD. Tech.AD has long been recognized as one of Europe’s leading technical ADAS and AD conferences. LeddarTech’s CTO Pierre Olivier will serve on the honorary jury for the 8th Annual Tech.AD Europe Awards. These awards honor individuals and organizations who have designed exceptional solutions or products that contribute to ADAS/AD automotive development.

With a focus on environmental sensing that reimagines ADAS and AD solutions, the LeddarTech team will be participating in several capacities at this event.

Keynote presentation: July 1, 2021, 4:45 p.m. – 5:05 p.m. CET

Topic : Sensing Modalities, Sensor Fusion, and Perception for Autonomous Driving. The speaker, Pierre Olivier, Chief Technology Officer of LeddarTech, will explore the challenges and exciting opportunities facing the ADAS and AD business community.

World Café session: July 2, 2021, 1:15 p.m. – 3:35 p.m. CET

Topic: Sensor Café – Object Fusion vs. Raw Sensor Fusion – What Is the Superior Solution? Moderators: Reza Rashidi Far, PhD, and André Malz, PhD, of LeddarTech’s Strategic Product Management division.

Exhibition booth (6): July 1-2, 2021.

LeddarTech will feature solutions that solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the automotive and mobility value chain. LeddarTech will present these solutions through an innovative approach of on-site and live-streaming demonstrations of:

Mobility and ITS sensors, including the recently released Leddar™ Sight LiDAR and the award-winning Leddar™ Pixell;

LeddarVision™, a sensor-fusion and perception solution that delivers highly accurate 3D environmental models for L1-5 autonomy;

Special Feature: the Westfield AutoSweep, the UK’s first fully autonomous pure electric road sweeper, featuring the Leddar Pixell.

The Westfield AutoSweep POD

“Our technical teams from Israel, Germany, and Italy are excited to be joining our esteemed colleagues, peers, and partners at Tech.AD. Our much-anticipated return to in-person events is especially significant as we will be showcasing our customer Westfield’s autonomous AutoSweep POD, which features the Leddar Pixell,” stated Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management at LeddarTech. “Tech.AD provides an excellent opportunity to engage with many leaders in the industry both virtually and in person, and we look forward to demonstrating our latest technology, sharing our vision, and engaging with our customers,” Mr. Aitken continued. “Tech.AD is making all efforts to implement precautions to ensure a safe and fulfilling event for all delegates, and I welcome you to visit us in person or online during the event in July,” concluded Mr. Aitken.

For more information about Tech.AD, visit autonomous-driving-berlin.com.

Prior to Tech.AD register for the Automotive IQ Webinar: June 29, 2021, 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. ET

Topic: A Clean Sweep: How Adopting Autonomous Vehicle and EV Technology Is Paving the Way to Increased Road Sweeper Efficiency and Safety While Reducing Environmental Impact. Join Pierre Olivier, CTO of LeddarTech and Julian Turner, CEO of Westfield Technology Group, for this Automotive IQ hosted event.

Register here.

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is a leader in environmental sensing platforms for autonomous vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems. Founded in 2007, LeddarTech has evolved to become a comprehensive end-to-end environmental sensing company by enabling customers to solve critical sensing and perception challenges across the entire value chain of the automotive and mobility market segments. With its LeddarVision™ sensor-fusion and perception platform and its cost-effective, scalable, and versatile LiDAR development solution for automotive-grade solid-state LiDARs based on the LeddarEngine™, LeddarTech enables Tier 1-2 automotive system integrators to develop full-stack sensing solutions for autonomy level 1 to 5. These solutions are actively deployed in autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, smart cities/factories, and robotaxi applications. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge automotive and mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 95 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.leddartech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Contact:

Daniel Aitken, Vice-President, Global Marketing, Communications, and Product Management, LeddarTech Inc.

Tel.: + 1-418-653-9000 ext. 232

daniel.aitken@leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarSteer, LeddarEngine, LeddarVision, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, VAYADrive, VayaVision, and related logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. and its subsidiaries.

