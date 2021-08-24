Lakemore Partners Closes Its US$400 Million Aquatine IV Fund

LONDON, DUBAI, UAE and Scottsdale, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Lakemore Partners Ltd. and its group entities (“Lakemore”), a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in control CLO equity, today announced it has successfully closed Aquatine IV at US$400 million as a result of strong investor demand.

Aquatine IV is Lakemore’s fourth CLO fund within the Aquatine platform, which invests in control equity positions in U.S. CLOs, and is currently one of the market’s largest dedicated CLO control equity funds. The Fund’s investors are a diverse group of institutional investors representing private banks, fund of funds, insurance companies, family offices and high net worth individuals, many of whom have invested in previous Lakemore Aquatine Funds.

“The successful close of our Aquatine IV fund is an important milestone for Lakemore as we further strengthen our position as a global leader in CLO investments focused on delivering high risk-adjusted returns across market cycles,” said Mohamed Seif, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Lakemore.

“The significant interest and commitment to Aquatine IV highlights the trust and support our clients place in us,” said Hisham Ghouth, Partner and Head of Business Development. “Our investors recognize our long-standing partnerships with top-tier CLO managers, and we continue to experience strong demand from a range of global clients looking to access reliable and defensively managed credit portfolios.”

“Our team continues to deliver outstanding deal execution in 2021 through our involvement in more than 10 control equity transactions representing over US$6 billion in CLO size,” added Somnath Mukherjee, Partner and Head of Investments. “We would like to thank our collateral managers and arranging banks for their partnership in helping us to secure a robust pipeline during an incredibly active year, and for contributing to long-term, sustainable value for investors in our Aquatine Funds.”

About Lakemore Partners

Lakemore is a leading private credit investment firm primarily investing in control CLO equity. Serving as a partner of choice for top-tier CLO managers who are aligned to the firm’s portfolio management style and risk appetite, Lakemore aims to deliver attractive returns by leveraging the extensive expertise of its dedicated team and by investing within its well-defined framework of cycle-aligned risk allocation. Founded in 2016, Lakemore has offices in London, Dubai and Scottsdale. Lakemore’s mission focuses on providing sustainable and reliable income, with the firm currently managing US$1.1 billion in credit assets under management, the majority of which is from institutional clients. For more information, please visit www.lakemore.com.

Lakemore Partners Ltd. is the group parent and is domiciled in the Cayman Islands. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC is registered with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission as an investment adviser (RIA). Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd. (FRN: 837603) is also an appointed representative of Duff & Phelps Securities Ltd. (FRN: 466588), which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd. is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority. Lakemore Partners Management US LLC, Lakemore Partners (UK) Ltd., and Lakemore Partners (DIFC) Ltd. are wholly owned subsidiaries of Lakemore Partners Ltd.

