Labor Smart, Inc, NextGen Beverages, Lock’din Beverages Announces Access to OTCIQ

JACKSON, WY / ACCESSWIRE / January 26, 2024 / Labor Smart, Inc.

Dear Shareholders,

As promised in our last update, dated January 5th, 2024, we are providing an update regarding our application to OTC (Over the Counter) Markets.

We are pleased to report that we have been granted access to OTCIQ (Investor portal) and have updated our company profile. Once financials pass final internal review, and we receive our requested attorney letter, they will be uploaded to OTC Markets.

For additional clarity; while this is a step towards achieving pink-current status, we are not quite at the finish line. OTC Markets must review our financials and potentially submit any follow-up questions prior to final approval. As per commitments made, the Company will continue to do all it can, within its power, to accomplish our stated goals.

Tom Zarro, Interim CEO and Board member: "The team and I are grateful for all the help we received, and all intervention to assist the company in achieving this milestone goal. We will keep going."

Shareholders Email List

We would like to encourage and give shareholders the opportunity to register their email address with Lock'din Beverages. Expect to receive product news and exclusive shareholder-only promotions.

Sign-up here: https://lockdin.com/pages/shareholder-opt-in

Tom Zarro, Interim CEO, and BOD member

Mailing address

P.O. Box 2922

Jackson, WY 83001-2922

customerservice@lockdin.com

844-562-5246

www.lockdin.com

SOURCE: Labor Smart, Inc.