Labor Minister meets Syrian counterpart

Jameel bin Mohammed Ali Humaidan, Labor Minister met with Dr. Louai Emad El-Din, Minister of Social Affairs and Labor on the sidelines of the 49th session of the Arab Labor Conference (ALC), organized by the Arab Labor Organization (ALO) of the League of Arab States.

The meeting reviewed ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries especially in the field of human resources and workers development.

The minister welcomed Syria's return to the League of Arab States and affirmed Bahrain’s keenness to enhance joint Arab action especially in the field of human resources development to achieve Arab goals as well as the interests of the two countries.

Source: Bahrain News Agency