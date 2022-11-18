KING POWER DUTY FREE Launches “LOVE TRAVELLERS: Let’s travel the world, let the world travel Thai”

BANGKOK, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — KING POWER DUTY FREE, World-Class Shopping Gateway at Suvarnabhumi Airport brings comfort to every traveller every step of the way, making their journey even more meaningful, under the campaign “LOVE TRAVELLERS: Let’s travel the world, let the world travel Thai,” the only World-Class Duty-Free Shopping Destination phenomenon that matters.

Opening the new era of global travel, King Power never ceases to impress with the “travel-shopping-happiness” ethos. With the introduction of the “World Junction” zone, travellers are spoilt with endless choice of a rich selection of world-class, top-brand cosmetics, perfumes, spirits and liquors. The snacks and souvenirs representing the unique charm of the Orient are now on offer with even more variety.

By shopping at KING POWER duty free at Suvarnabhumi Airport, travellers will experience the following unmissable worlds—

World Fashion: Travellers enjoy luxurious item shopping spree with the line-up of the world’s top twenty plus brands such Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Cartier, Chanel, Christian Dior, Ferragamo, Gucci, Hermès LOEWE, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rimowa, Saint Laurent.

enjoy luxurious item shopping spree with the line-up of the world’s top twenty plus brands such Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, Cartier, Chanel, Christian Dior, Ferragamo, Gucci, Hermès LOEWE, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Rimowa, Saint Laurent. World Beauty: Happiness is being surrounded by all the hot items in KING POWER’s cosmetics and perfumes department which also boasts 5 flagship stores of the world’s top five brands—Chanel, DIOR, ESTÉE LAUDER, Lancôme and SK-II.

Happiness is being surrounded by all the hot items in KING POWER’s cosmetics and perfumes department which also boasts 5 flagship stores of the world’s top five brands—Chanel, DIOR, ESTÉE LAUDER, Lancôme and SK-II. World Duty Free: Step into an even more endless variety of spirits and liquors, snacks, and souvenirs that reflect its valuable heritage of local wisdom.

And to make shopping while travelling even more convenient, King Power duty free introduces a new online shopping service KING POWER CLICK & COLLECT where customers can shop for duty-free items at any time until two hours before flight departure. Collection can be made at both departure and arrival counters. Orders can be tracked by going to the menu MY ACCOUNT on www.kingpower.com and King Power Application.

King Power members can access information about service, promotion, privileges and use of King Power facilities The Atlas Club and King Power Space by logging onto http://member.kingpower.com which allows members to check their membership quota online prior to the visit.

For more information, please call Contact Centre 1631 or add KING POWER’s LINE Official Account: @kingpower on Line application.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1947223/3__1___1.jpg