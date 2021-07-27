Kharon And BAE Systems Partner To Offer Financial Institutions Superior Intelligence To Fight Financial Crime

LOS ANGELES, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kharon, a leading provider of research and data analytics covering global security threats that impact commerce and finance, and BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, a global leading provider of anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-fraud solutions, today announced a new partnership giving BAE Systems’ customers the chance to take advantage of Kharon’s expert data and analytics.

Offering an efficient way to screen and identify hidden high-risk actors, clients of BAE Systems’ compliance solution, NetReveal, will now have the opportunity to choose from a suite of Kharon datasets, enhancing sanctions screening and their investigative processes. The datasets include a number of high-priority risk types, such as majority-owned subsidiaries of sanctioned and restricted actors, leaders of sanctioned and restricted firms and their subsidiaries, and vessels and operators tied to sanctioned networks. Clients can also create custom lists tailored to specific business requirements.

Victoria Lumb, Head of Sales at Kharon, said: “Our partnership with BAE Systems reflects our joint ambition to strengthen financial crimes compliance within financial institutions. Kharon’s data and analytic tools enable organizations to determine the link between their customers or counterparties and actors sanctioned as global security threats, eliminating the scramble for information that often follows new designations and the persistent threat of overscreening.”

Peter Fisher, Director of Product, BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, said: “Increasingly challenging regulations in the U.S., U.K., and elsewhere require robust and effective industry responses that go beyond screening of government lists. Combined with NetReveal’s market leading detection solution, Kharon allows businesses to immediately ascertain whether they are associated with sanctioned or trade-restricted entities and take the appropriate next steps.”

About Kharon

Kharon is a leading provider of research and data analytics covering global security threats that impact commerce and finance. Our clients include first-tier international financial institutions, corporates, and public sector entities. Kharon empowers organizations and practitioners that tackle complex risk management for financial crimes, sanctions, and export controls, as well as business and reputational risk. Kharon data can be accessed through our web-based search portal to support due diligence investigations and through extracts that integrate with all major screening and analytic platforms.

For more information, visit www.kharon.com.

About BAE Systems Applied Intelligence

At BAE Systems Applied Intelligence, we help nations, governments and businesses around the world defend themselves against cybercrime, reduce their risk in the connected world, comply with regulation, and transform their operations. For more information regarding our compliance, fraud detection and prevention solutions, visit https://www.baesystems.com/en- financialservices/home

