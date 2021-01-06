Thursday, 7/1/2021 | 1:09 UTC+0
President Of HCS Welcomes Agreement Between Doha And Riyadh
Libya Welcomes Outcome Of Gulf Summit And Hopes It Will End Negative Interventions In Libya
Joint Meeting Among Security Agencies To Secure And Protect Elections
Gutterss Calls For Dispatching An Advance Team To Monitor Cease-Fire In Libya
Tripoli University Board Discusses Resumption Of Studies At Tripoli University Faculties
Joint Meeting Among Security Agencies To Secure And Protect Elections

January 6, 2021   

Tripoli-A joint meeting was held by security agencies to secure and protect elections under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior. The meeting included head of the Elections Committee Branch, Muftah Saif Al Nassar and Col Hesham Kaheel, coordinator of security affairs at Jafara Security Directorate, Brig Emad AL Issawi from Protection of Elections at Ministry of Interior. The meeting focused on measures to be taken to secure the election process and lay down a security plan for the polling day Thursday.

Source: Libya News Agency

