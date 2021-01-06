Joint Meeting Among Security Agencies To Secure And Protect Elections

Tripoli-A joint meeting was held by security agencies to secure and protect elections under the supervision of the Ministry of Interior. The meeting included head of the Elections Committee Branch, Muftah Saif Al Nassar and Col Hesham Kaheel, coordinator of security affairs at Jafara Security Directorate, Brig Emad AL Issawi from Protection of Elections at Ministry of Interior. The meeting focused on measures to be taken to secure the election process and lay down a security plan for the polling day Thursday.

Source: Libya News Agency