Jaffari Endowments Chairman commends Foreign Ministry, Bahrain’s Embassy in Iraq for addressing issue with Bahraini visitors

Manama, Yousef bin Saleh Al Saleh, Jaffari Endowments Council Chairman expressed his gratitude to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and to His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, for their directives to facilitate all matters concerning Bahraini citizens abroad and to ensure their security and safety during their time outside the Kingdom.

Al Saleh also expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani and Khalid Ahmed Al Mansour, Bahraini Ambassador to Iraq, for their attention to the issue faced by several Bahraini visitors due to the failure of a particular campaign to fulfill its commitments. He valued the response of the relevant authorities in Iraq in addressing the embassy’s actions in this regard.

Source: Bahrain News Agency