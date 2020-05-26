Italian Foreign Minister: We Stand With The United Nations In Creating Conditions For A Ceasefire In Libya

- ticket title
Tripoli- Italian Foreign Minister Luigi de Mayo stressed that geographical and historical factors push Italy to consider the Mediterranean and Africa as the first reference areas for Italian foreign policy, explaining that in recent years his country has chosen to invest strategically in the continent. “Mayo” said in a video message published on the occasion of the World Day for Africa, which is celebrated yesterday: “Today is of great importance because it represents the aspirations of the entire continent, we realize that to face the global challenges we face, Italy, Europe and Africa which are united by the Mediterranean sea region, must work together. ” “The African Union plays an important role in supporting the stability of the continent, while unfortunately there are many conflicts,” de Mayo added. With regard to Libya, de Mayo said: “Italy is on the front line alongside the United Nations to create conditions for a permanent ceasefire and the resumption of political dialogue,” according to Italian news agency “Nova”.
