Israeli forces kill a Palestinian and demolish a house north of Tulkarm

Baghdad, A Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces who stormed the town of Deir Al-Ghusoun in Tulkarm in the West Bank last night, where they surrounded a house for more than 4 hours and then demolished it.

Palestinian media said: ‘At dawn, bulldozers belonging to the Israeli forces demolished a house in the eastern neighborhood of the town of Deir al-Ghusoun, north of Tulkarm, after four hours of intense siege, and bulldozed the area and some of the roads surrounding it. They also destroyed a number of citizens’ cars and infrastructure in the area.’ The roads adjacent to it.

A special Israeli force infiltrated the town of Deir Al-Ghusoun and surrounded the house, before sending in large military reinforcements accompanied by huge bulldozers.

The forces imposed a tight cordon around the house, and deployed their snipers on the roofs of high buildings in the place, before targeting the besieged house with a barrage of bullets and shells, which caused a power outage in the place.

According to Palestinian m

edia, Israeli forces claimed that young men had barricaded themselves in the house, accusing them of carrying out a shooting attack last November, at the entrance to the village of Beit Lid, east of Tulkarm, which led to the killing of a settler.

While the video clips showed the extent of the destruction caused by the Israeli bulldozers in the town of Deir Al-Ghusoun, the forces continued to comb the area of the besieged house in the town after its demolition.

The Palestinian Shehab Agency reported that the body of a Palestinian was recovered from the vicinity of the house.

Source: National Iraqi News Agency