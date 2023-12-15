ISRAELI AIRCRAFT DROP LEAFLETS WARNING SOUTHERN LEBANESE RESIDENTS OF ‘HEZBOLLAH THREAT’

An Israeli enemy aircraft on Friday dispersed leaflets over southern Lebanese regions, cautioning residents about 'potential infiltration by Hezbollah.' The content of the leaflets highlighted 'the group's exploitation of civilian spaces for terrorist activities, urging locals to exercise vigilance for their safety.' The warning also emphasized 'the danger posed by Hezbollah's presence in civilian areas, emphasizing the threat it poses to the residents' well-being.' Source: National News Agency-Lebanon

