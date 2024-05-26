Iraq participates in a dialogue session of the regional office in the Eastern Mediterranean



The Minister of Health, Saleh Mahdi Al-Hasnawi, participated in a dialogue session for member states of the Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean of the World Health Organization.

The Ministry stated in a statement, ‘The Minister of Health participated, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the World Health Organization, held in Geneva, in a dialogue session for member states of the Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean of the World Health Organization, which is being held in the city of Geneva, and in the presence of the Minister of Health in the Kurdistan Region, Saman Al-Barzanji and the Ambassador of the Republic of Iraq to the United Nations, Abdul Karim Hashim Mustafa

The statement explained, ‘During the session, a number of topics on the agenda were discussed regarding health, providing access to its various services, and fairness in providing them in light of the current circumstances within the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean region.

Source: Nation

al Iraqi News Agency