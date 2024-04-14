IRAN AT UN: FURTHER ISRAELI MISTAKES TO LEAD TO MORE SEVERE RESPONSE



Iran’s Mission to the United Nations said that in the ongoing confrontations between Iran and “Israel”, the United States “must stay away.”

In a post on X, the mission said that the wide-ranging attack launched by the country was in response to “Israel’s” aggression against Iran’s diplomatic premises in Damascus.

It said that the matter “can be deemed concluded.”

Should the Israeli regime “make another mistake,” Iran’s response will be considerably more severe, the mission added.

“Conducted on the strength of Article 51 of the UN Charter pertaining to legitimate defense, Iran’s military action was in response to the Zionist regime’s aggression against our diplomatic premises.” the mission stated.

“The U.S. MUST STAY AWAY!” it added.

UNSC fails to prevent regional escalation

Earlier on Thursday, Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations underlined the necessity of Tehran responding to the Israeli airstrike on its consulate in Damascus, which martyred seven Iranian military advisors, including Briga

dier General martyr Mohammad Reza Zahedi, the leader of the IRGC’s Quds Force in Syria and Lebanon.

Iran’s diplomats stressed that if it were not for the impunity enjoyed by the Israeli occupation in the UN Security Council, and if the perpetrators of the attack on Iran’s consulate in Syria were brought to justice, the Islamic Republic would not have found it necessary to retaliate against the Israeli occupation.

“Had the UN Security Council condemned the Zionist regime’s reprehensible act of aggression on our diplomatic premises in Damascus and subsequently brought to justice its perpetrators, the imperative for Iran to punish this rogue regime might have been obviated,” the mission said in a brief statement.

IRGC launches promised attack on “Israel”

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force announced that it targeted Israeli positions in occupied Palestine with dozens of drones and missiles, as part of the retaliatory response to the malicious Israeli crime against the Iranian embassy

in Syria.

The IRGC’s Aerospace Force announced that the operation dubbed “Truthful Promise” was launched in the context of “punishing the criminal Zionist regime.”

The force said that the operation came “in response to the numerous evil crimes of the Zionist regime,” including the attack on the embassy. It said that its forces, supported by other units of the Iranian Armed Forces, launched the “wide-ranging” military operation.

The statement added that the operation was conducted with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council and under the supervision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, with the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the backing of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.

“Details of this operation will soon draw the attention of the heroic Iranian people and the free peoples of the world,” the statement concluded.

Source: National News Agency – Lebanon