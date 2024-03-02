Int’l medical tourism conf. kicks off with attendance of PM

The international medical tourism conference was launched Saturday 02/03/2024 under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi and with the participation of Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli and a number of ministers, governors and respective officials. The conference is organized by South Sinai Governorate under the theme "applications of Egyptian medical tourism." South Sinai Governor Khaled Fouda asserted Egypt is enjoying natural potentials and a unique and special geographical location that must be capitalized on to further make use of these resources in the country. In his word, Fouda underscored the importance of coordinating efforts of different ministries and state bodies to support this tourist product. The volume of medical tourism hit about 104 million dollars worldwide and is expected to reach 273 billion dollars in 2027, according to him. Egypt started in the past ten years health initiatives, that were launched by President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, who is paying a greater interest to the he alth of the citizen, said the governor. Source: State Information Service Egypt