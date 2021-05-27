International big data expo opens in southwest China.

GUIYANG, China, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The 2021 China International Big Data Industry Expo (CIBDIE), the country’s leading big data expo, kicked off on May 26 in Guiyang, capital city of southwest China’s Guizhou Province, according to China International Big Data Industry Expo Organizing Committee.

Founded in 2015 and officially upgraded to a national expo in 2017, the big data expo has become an international and professional platform for the development of big data as well as an industrial bellwether.

The three-day event is jointly held by the local government as well as the country’s top economic planner, industrial and information watchdogs. With support from the China’s commerce ministry, the expo features domestic, global, industrial and business perspectives.

Under the theme “Embrace digital intelligence, Deliver new development”, the event will include conferences, exhibitions, new product launches, contests and other activities.

This year’s expo is scheduled both online and offline, seeking open cooperation and joint development of different stakeholders. The online expo offers services like online communication, online exhibition, business negotiation, online forum and guest promotion, presenting a variety of exhibition functions.

Guiyang City and Gui’an New District, as the core areas of the national big data (Guizhou) integrated pilot zone, have always been pioneers in big data development, posting leapfrogging progresses in industrial growth. More than 5,000 big data enterprises and 117 industrial giants were here by the end of 2020. The added value of digital economy reached 164.9 billion yuan (about 25.8 billion U.S. dollars), accounting for 38.2 percent of the regional GDP, and over half of the region’s real economy featured big data elements.

The specific activities of the expo are as follows:

Conferences: the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as 7 high-end dialogues and 13 professional forums.

Exhibitions: Online and offline exhibitions to display new technologies, new products, new schemes and new applications in the field of big data. A section on big data’s role in rural revitalization is also established.

New launches: Releases of the expo’s leading science and technology achievement award, research on methods and paths of data factor market, global prediction system of COVID-19 and the dictionary of big data encyclopedia, etc.

Competitions: The 2nd industrial APP integration innovation competition and the 6th Guiyang big data and network security elite confrontation exercise.

Activities: a series of activities such as meetings and exchanges, talent introductions, night talks, salons and dialogues, promotions and contract-signing, strategic cooperation, organized visits, etc.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view- attachment?attach-id=392265

Caption: International big data expo opens in southwest China.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1519935/2021_CIBDIE.jpg