Innodisk Announces Its New Business Focus on the Edge AI Computing Market

TAIPEI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — In recent years, Innodisk has been eyeing the development of Industrial Artificial Intelligence Internet of Things (AIoT), and has assisted thousands of customers in realizing various intelligent applications. Today, Innodisk, a global leader in industrial storage and embedded peripherals, is delighted to announce its latest business strategy. Together with its subsidiaries, Innodisk will make every effort to promote Edge AI computing technologies to the world.

Innodisk is optimistic about the important role of AI technology will play in future industrial development, accelerating the deployment and implementation of global smart city, smart vehicle, smart medical, smart retail, smart factory, energy and infrastructure intelligence, among other application fields.

Chairman of Innodisk, Randy Chien said “Only by accelerating the introduction of AI technologies and releasing the potential of AI applications, can the industry effectively reduce the cloud processing cost and data transmission pressure faced in the process of intelligentization; and this is the most fundamental reason why Innodisk is focusing on Edge AI.”

Taking advantage of AI’s tremendous growth, Innodisk has developed a series of new products by combining three key elements: software and hardware integration, remote management, and data security, hoping to help global customers achieve their AI optimization goals. In terms of software, Innodisk provides a complete set of solutions through its self-developed AI Suite SDK to strengthen the deployment and management of AI.

On the hardware side, the latest K26 SOM module provides a plug-and-play integrated module solution for FPGAs with high technical barriers. The InnoAgent out-of-band management expansion module eliminates the risk of prolonged equipment downtime. InnoAGE and InnoOSR SSDs integrate data storage and intelligent remote management functions to improve device management performance. Innodisk has also launched the world’s first M.2 10GbE LAN module and a DDR4 Ultra Temperature module that supports extreme temperature change in all edge environments.

Innodisk’s new AI strategy and total focus on Edge AI computing will lead the industry and company operations to new heights while pushing the limit of what we all believe is possible. Together we will build an intelligent world.

