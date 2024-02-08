Humanitarian organizations demand increase in funding for Syria, one year after earthquake disaster

Capitals, The United Nations and humanitarian organizations have called on the international community and donor countries to increase humanitarian funding allocated to Syria, a year after the earthquake disaster that hit it on February 6th last year, and exacerbated the suffering of the Syrian people. UN officials noted in a joint statement that the earthquake worsened the humanitarian situation of the Syrian people, not to mention the damage estimated at billions of dollars. The United Nations Resident Coordinator, Adam Abdel-Mawla, and the Regional Humanitarian Coordinator for the Crisis in Syria, Mohannad Hadi, affirmed in a statement published on the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) website that millions of Syrians today are in need for humanitarian assistance. They renewed their commitment to helping the Syrian people by enabling communities to recover and rebuild, as well as spreading hope for future generations in the country. Abdel-Mawla and Hadi expressed gratitude for the support provided by donors, stressing the need for more support, noting that inaction will exacerbate suffering and will affect everyone, because time is not in favor of anyone. Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, pointed out that the humanitarian situation in Syria has worsened as a result of earthquakes and war, which has led to an increase in the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance this year. In addition, Mads Brinch Hansen, Head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies delegation in Syria, highlighted the pivotal role of collective action efforts with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in reaching more than 3.5 million people. He affirmed that the need is still great, as millions are suffering from difficult economic conditions as a result of the war and the earthquake disaster. Source: Syrian Arab News Agency